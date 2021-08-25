Hike in number of Havering children needing free school meals
- Credit: PA
The number of Havering children eligible for free school meals (FSM) has increased in Havering, according to statistics released by the Department for Education (DfE).
This borough has seen a 21 per cent rise in the number of pupils eligible for the meals help between 2019/20 and 2020/21, from 5,697 to 6,907.
There were nearly 12 pc of pupils eligible for FSM in 2015/16, but now there are 17 pc eligible in 2020/21, which is up from 14.2 pc in 2019/20.
DfE ranks Havering as number 317 out of 11,291 schools which have 50 or more pupils eligible for the scheme in 2020/21.
For example, Drapers’ Academy in Romford saw its pupil eligibility for the scheme rise from 297 students in 2019/20 to 380 in 2020/21.
Primary school Concordia Academy in Romford saw the highest increase in pupils eligible for FSMs in 2020/21 compared to the previous year; there were 25 pupils eligible in the former period, rising to 51 in the latter.
Lime Academy Forest Approach school also saw its pupil eligibility rise from 30.6pc in 2019/20 to 39.1pc in 2020/21.
