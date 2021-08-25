News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Hike in number of Havering children needing free school meals

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:37 PM August 25, 2021   
Andy Hope-Johnstone prepares free packed lunch bags for delivery at the Gallimaufry pub in Bristol,

Primary school Concordia Academy in Romford saw the highest increase in pupils eligible for free school meals. - Credit: PA

The number of Havering children eligible for free school meals (FSM) has increased in Havering, according to statistics released by the Department for Education (DfE).

This borough has seen a 21 per cent rise in the number of pupils eligible for the meals help between 2019/20 and 2020/21, from 5,697 to 6,907.

There were nearly 12 pc of pupils eligible for FSM in 2015/16, but now there are 17 pc eligible in 2020/21, which is up from 14.2 pc in 2019/20.  

DfE ranks Havering as number 317 out of 11,291 schools which have 50 or more pupils eligible for the scheme in 2020/21.  

For example, Drapers’ Academy in Romford saw its pupil eligibility for the scheme rise from 297 students in 2019/20 to 380 in 2020/21.  

You may also want to watch:

Primary school Concordia Academy in Romford saw the highest increase in pupils eligible for FSMs in 2020/21 compared to the previous year; there were 25 pupils eligible in the former period, rising to 51 in the latter.

Lime Academy Forest Approach school also saw its pupil eligibility rise from 30.6pc in 2019/20 to 39.1pc in 2020/21. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Group opposing development of Gallows Corner Tesco nears 1,200 members
  2. 2 Concerns raised after Collier Row Green Belt land listed for sale
  3. 3 West Ham submits fresh proposal to build new training building
  1. 4 Romford's Millie Court wins Love Island
  2. 5 Plans to house asylum seekers at Hornchurch hotel shelved for second time
  3. 6 'Disgusting' fountain left broken for over a month, neighbours claim
  4. 7 Hornchurch's Tandoori Lounge shortlisted for Asian Restaurant Award
  5. 8 Best places around Romford for coffee and cake, according to TripAdvisor
  6. 9 Plan the August bank holiday with these events, activities in east London
  7. 10 Map forecasts east London areas at risk of regular flooding by 2030
Data
Havering News
Romford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Founder of the Land of Munchies, Louis Norris, stands outside his newest Romford store. 

Retail

'It feels like home': Father opens sweet shop in Romford

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car

People

Woman dies after falling from Hornchurch block of flats

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
A view of traffic using the M25 near Dartford in Kent at 11:08am. Prime Minister Boris Johnson order

Travel

Travel disruptions in and around Havering from August 21

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
The Orange Tree in Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

Food and Drink

TripAdvisor recommended places for Sunday roasts in and around Romford

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon