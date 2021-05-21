Havering young people receive awards for 'amazing' achievements

Published: 2:52 PM May 21, 2021

Selfless young people who have worked to better their communities have won £250 for their contribution to their school or college.

The Jack Petchey Foundation Achievement Awards, given out during a digital event earlier this month, saw more than 100 young people aged 11 to 25 from across the borough receive medallions, certificates and a grant to spend on their school or youth group.

Award winner Poppy Thorpe, 13, spent over six hours each weekend helping at Chigwell’s Riding for the Disabled stable for the past year, by supporting young riders during the sessions and caring for the horses.

The Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls pupil used her grant to buy two rabbits and topiary balls for her school grounds.

She said: "It’s an amazing feeling to know that my volunteering to help children and adults with additional needs has been noticed and I hope to inspire lots of other people to volunteer and help those who need it most too.”

Another winner, Warren Petrie, won his Achievement Award for his commitment and attitude to performing arts over the past two years.

The Hornchurch High School pupil helped change the way performing arts were seen by boys in his year group, allowing them to feel more comfortable coming forward in sessions.

Year 10 rugby team captain Warren said winning the award gave him a sense of “pride and confidence.”

He added: “It is nice to know that people do see the hard work you put in and you are rewarded for it.”

Warren spent his £250 on performing arts costumes and equipment.

14-year-old Louise Harrington raised over £3,000 for charities working to help wildlife recover from Australian bushfires by organising non-school uniform days, a bake sale and putting flyers and donation boxes in local shops.

The Coopers’ Company & Coborn School pupil spent her award money on seeds and a weather station for the geography department.

Since 1999, the Jack Petchey Foundation has supported over 2,000 initiatives for young people across London and Essex and invested over £133 million, including £3,825,990 in Havering since 2006.

Sir Jack Petchey CBE, aged 95, said: “I am passionate about our awards scheme which enables young people to be recognised, valued and rewarded for their achievements and positive contributions to society.”