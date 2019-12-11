Youngsters represent Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham at Mini Athletics championship

Yougsters representing Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham at the Mini Athletics event. Picture: Michael Cameron Michael Cameron Photography

A team of five to seven-year-olds from Havering put their sports skills to the test by competing against teams from across the UK in a new Mini Athletics event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yougsters representing Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham at the Mini Athletics event. Picture: Michael Cameron Yougsters representing Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham at the Mini Athletics event. Picture: Michael Cameron

The Mini Athletics Superstar National Championship event invited children to take part in fun sport events and entertainment.

A group of youngsters from the borough represented Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham at the sport competition on Saturday, November 30.

You may also want to watch:

It began with an opening ceremony where teams paraded their flags around the arena.

This was followed by a warm up with the gazelle mascot, Gogo, and a presentation with Olympic medallist and GB captain Martyn Rooney and former British pole vault record holder, Kate Rooney.

Team captain and franchisee Ahsan Badruddin, said: "A truly inspiring day, full of young talented athletes of the future, Havering's young talent turned up and participated in a new mini athletic National championship format.

"It was a blast."