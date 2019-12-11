Search

Youngsters represent Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham at Mini Athletics championship

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:01 11 December 2019

Yougsters representing Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham at the Mini Athletics event. Picture: Michael Cameron

Yougsters representing Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham at the Mini Athletics event. Picture: Michael Cameron

Michael Cameron Photography

A team of five to seven-year-olds from Havering put their sports skills to the test by competing against teams from across the UK in a new Mini Athletics event.

Yougsters representing Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham at the Mini Athletics event. Picture: Michael Cameron

The Mini Athletics Superstar National Championship event invited children to take part in fun sport events and entertainment.

A group of youngsters from the borough represented Romford, Hornchurch and Rainham at the sport competition on Saturday, November 30.

It began with an opening ceremony where teams paraded their flags around the arena.

This was followed by a warm up with the gazelle mascot, Gogo, and a presentation with Olympic medallist and GB captain Martyn Rooney and former British pole vault record holder, Kate Rooney.

Team captain and franchisee Ahsan Badruddin, said: "A truly inspiring day, full of young talented athletes of the future, Havering's young talent turned up and participated in a new mini athletic National championship format.

"It was a blast."

