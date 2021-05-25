Havering young people publish their lockdown stories in new booklet
- Credit: Jazzmine Jada/ Havering Council
Havering young people have spoken out about their experiences of lockdown, using stories, videos and poems.
In a new booklet released by the council, residents aged eight to 17 spoke about learning new skills, getting fit and setting up initiatives, as well as getting closer to their families.
Jazzmine Jada, 14, wrote about attending a round-table on young people’s mental health with London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
The Havering Youth Council member said: “I really enjoyed the round-table, it went extremely well.
“It was interesting to hear how other people found lockdown, including the mayor.”
Havering cabinet member for children, education and families, Cllr Robert Benham, thanked the participants for sharing their stories.
He added: “I hope these stories will allow us to learn from our young people - their coping mechanisms and how their creativity and talent has helped them through a very difficult time.”
