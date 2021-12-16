News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Havering's young people voice concerns about global warming

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:00 PM December 16, 2021
Buckets of recovered waste. Picture: Jacob King

Some youngsters called for an improvement in handling waste and recycling - Credit: PA

Young people in Havering have voiced their concerns about global warming in a recent survey.  

A total of 262 young people, aged between 11 and 25, took part in the study, commissioned by Havering Council as part of the Havering Youth Climate Change Summit.  

The survey found global warming to be a concern for 63 per cent of those who answered, while 61pc said they are worried about air and water pollution.  

Four out of five who were concerned about air and water pollution said this had influenced them to take public transport to school, instead of travelling in a car.  

The loss of ecosystems and wildlife habitats worried 56pc of the respondents.  

Of those quizzed, 89pc said they were already recycling glass and plastics, while 54pc said they sometimes avoided single use plastics.  

The most popular suggestion was the want for an improvement in handling waste and recycling in the future, with 23 per cent asking for improved recycling in Havering. 

Most Read

  1. 1 'I could have died': Motorist says car windscreen pierced by retail park barrier
  2. 2 Teens accused of murder and robbery after fatal stabbing given court date
  3. 3 Which London boroughs have the lowest booster vaccine take-up?
  1. 4 Congestion Charge zone: What is changing and when?
  2. 5 Mum of Isla Caton confirms cancer-stricken daughter has 'weeks' to live
  3. 6 Boy, 14, charged with murder of man found dead on Rainham street
  4. 7 Romford woman 'fuming' after council demands Christmas wreath removal
  5. 8 Start date announced for delayed leisure centre build
  6. 9 Are Covid cases still rising at Queen's and King George hospitals?
  7. 10 Collier Row family creates Christmas lights show for children's charity
Environment News
Havering News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Construction of homes is ongoing at Beam Park

Beam Park

Plans for nearly 900 homes around Beam Park iced

Daniel Gayne

person
Clockwise from top left: Hassan Ibrahim, Abdirazak Yassin, Jason Hardcastle, Aaron Noah, Kyle Shillingford, Robert Neville.

London Live News

Guilty: Offenders from east London convicted or jailed recently

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Dennis King and Brian Tanner mugshots

Investigations

Revealed: The paedophile ring files the police didn't want you to read

Charles Thomson

person
Romford M&S staff released a Christmas TikTok video today

Music | Gallery

Meet the M&S Romford workers taking TikTok by storm

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon