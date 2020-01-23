Havering Works helps more than 400 residents in successful first year

A new employment service has seen more than 400 Havering residents overcome barriers to secure employment.

Funded by Havering Council and the Department for Work and Pensions, Havering Works supports residents in getting access to job opportunities in the borough.

In the last year, Havering Works' assessment and income project has helped 95 individuals, 34 of which have gone on to find employment and training opportunities.

Its homelessness project has registered 67 homeless or rough sleeping residents and has helped 33 homeless individuals find employment or training opportunities.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: "It is heartening to see that Havering Works has helped so many people in such a short space of time.

"Helping residents to fulfil their full potential is at the heart of what the Council does, and this includes supporting them to improve their confidence and skills, and find work."