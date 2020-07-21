Havering woman gets award after generating more than £1,250 for zoo from handmade mask sales
PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 July 2020
Jasmine Portway
A Havering woman who raised more than £1,250 for a zoo by selling masks she made has been awarded for her efforts.
Jasmine Portway, 20, sewed and sold 239 masks and donated the money to Colchester Zoo.
The Bournemouth University student volunteered For the Love of Scrubs charity and has sewn trousers and tops for staff at Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes.
Jasmine received a Jack Petchey community award for her work and Catherine Bates, who nominated her and is also a member of For the Love of Scrubs, said: “Jasmine’s kindness, commitment and expertise is quite remarkable for a 20 year-old woman.
“She has been instrumental in the scrubs project, a real leader and shining light.”
Jasmine added: “I feel so honoured to have received this award - I’ve always loved volunteering to help others so when this pandemic began I wanted to help in some way with my free time.”
