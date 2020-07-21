Search

Advanced search

Havering woman gets award after generating more than £1,250 for zoo from handmade mask sales

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 July 2020

Jasmine Portway has received a Jack Petchey community award. Picture: Jasmine Portway

Jasmine Portway has received a Jack Petchey community award. Picture: Jasmine Portway

Jasmine Portway

A Havering woman who raised more than £1,250 for a zoo by selling masks she made has been awarded for her efforts.

Jasmine Portway, 20, sewed and sold 239 masks and donated the money to Colchester Zoo.

You may also want to watch:

The Bournemouth University student volunteered For the Love of Scrubs charity and has sewn trousers and tops for staff at Queen’s Hospital in Romford and King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Jasmine received a Jack Petchey community award for her work and Catherine Bates, who nominated her and is also a member of For the Love of Scrubs, said: “Jasmine’s kindness, commitment and expertise is quite remarkable for a 20 year-old woman.

“She has been instrumental in the scrubs project, a real leader and shining light.”

Jasmine added: “I feel so honoured to have received this award - I’ve always loved volunteering to help others so when this pandemic began I wanted to help in some way with my free time.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Array Essex: Kem Cetinay gives a sneak peek at new Harold Wood restaurant

Array Essex, formally the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood, was originally scheduled for a June opening. Picture: Lap Design Studio

New scheme could see roads around Havering schools made car-free

Havering Council is looking to make some schools areas car-free. Picture: Google.

Upminster’s 17th century Cranham Hall on sale for £4.25million

Home to General James Oglethorpe in the 17th century, Upminster's Cranham House is now up for sale. Picture: Savills

Charity head shave for Rush Green coronavirus survivor

Months later, Grace Dudley is still feel the effects of coronavirus after finding clumps of her hair falling out. Picture: Grace Dudley

Most Read

ASK Italian Hornchurch staff ‘completely gutted’ as restaurant closes without notice

ASK Italian Hornchurch won't be reopening after staff spend months on furlough waiting to return. Picture: Google

Array Essex: Kem Cetinay gives a sneak peek at new Harold Wood restaurant

Array Essex, formally the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Wood, was originally scheduled for a June opening. Picture: Lap Design Studio

New scheme could see roads around Havering schools made car-free

Havering Council is looking to make some schools areas car-free. Picture: Google.

Upminster’s 17th century Cranham Hall on sale for £4.25million

Home to General James Oglethorpe in the 17th century, Upminster's Cranham House is now up for sale. Picture: Savills

Charity head shave for Rush Green coronavirus survivor

Months later, Grace Dudley is still feel the effects of coronavirus after finding clumps of her hair falling out. Picture: Grace Dudley

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Canterbury tale keeps Essex seamer Cook smiling

Sam Cook of Essex claims the wicket of Kent's Darren Stevens at the St Lawrence Ground in August 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Havering woman gets award after generating more than £1,250 for zoo from handmade mask sales

Jasmine Portway has received a Jack Petchey community award. Picture: Jasmine Portway

Upminster start shortened season with derby win at Hornchurch

Kiran Kullar of Upminster (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hornchurch start season with success at Billericay

Michael Bones in batting action for Hornchurch (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham United’s London Stadium seating is to become more football friendly

A general view as West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski makes a save during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.