From Monday to Friday, collections will start one hour earlier than usual from 6am - Credit: PA

Rubbish and recycling collection times across Havering will change next week in a bid to protect staff from scorching temperatures.

The Met Office has issued its first red weather warning ahead of an “exceptional hot spell” early next week.

The warning is for Monday and Tuesday (July 18 and 19), and covers an area from London to Manchester and then up to the Vale of York, with temperatures expected to reach up to 40C in some places.

Rubbish collections in the borough will start one hour earlier than usual from 6am on Monday to Friday (July 22).

The earlier start aims to help the council’s contractors Serco and its crews work in lower temperatures and avoid the intense heat later in the day.

Residents are asked to have their bags ready for 6am on the day of their normal collection.

Find further information on waste and recycling collections at: https://www.havering.gov.uk/info/20003/rubbish_and_recycling.