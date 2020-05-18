Search

Coronavirus: Havering charities receive funding to meet community needs

PUBLISHED: 16:50 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 18 May 2020

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Charities and voluntary groups in Havering have received a cash boost after the latest round of council funding.

Six organisations have benefitted from a share of around £28,500 after applying to the Havering Funding Programme.

The fund was set up to help charities and voluntary groups meet community needs during the coronavirus crisis.

The latest groups to get funding include Havering Volunteer Centre, Rainham Foodbank and Bedrock Hospital Radio.

Chris Deighton, trustee of Bedrock, which broadcasts from Queen’s Hospital, said: “I want to say how delighted that not only the members of Bedrock Radio are for receiving funds from the Havering Fund programme, but more importantly the patients who will be able to continue listening to the content which many find extremely therapeutic.”

Charities and organisations can apply for a grant to info@thefore.org.

