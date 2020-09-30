Search

Advanced search

Registration for virtual jobs fair hosted by Hornchurch and Upminster MP closes today

PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 September 2020

The MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, Julia Lopez, has organised a virtual job fair to be held on Friday October 2. Picture: Richard Townshend

The MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, Julia Lopez, has organised a virtual job fair to be held on Friday October 2. Picture: Richard Townshend

Richard Townshend Photography

Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez is hosting a virtual jobs fair.

In partnership with Job Centre Plus, the fair — starting at 10am on Friday, October 2 — will feature sessions with Network Rail, British Transport Police and UPS, all of whom have immediate vacancies.

You may also want to watch:

Those who attend will have the opportunity to ask all three about their current vacancies and the recruitment process.

When announcing the initiative, Ms Lopez said: “I hope this event will be helpful to constituents who are looking to re-enter the job market or those that may wish to try something new.”

This follows on from the first Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair, hosted by the MP in February, together with the Queen’s Theatre and local job centre.

Registration closes today (Wednesday, September 30) at 4pm, with interested parties asked to email Julia.lopez.mp@parliament.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Fan’s column: West Ham boss Moyes must take praise for Wolves win

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Hornchurch racer Thompson bags Jack Sears Trophy for a second time at Silverstone

Hornchurch racer Bobby Thompson in action at Silverstone (Pic: BT Motorsport)

Registration for virtual jobs fair hosted by Hornchurch and Upminster MP closes today

The MP for Hornchurch and Upminster, Julia Lopez, has organised a virtual job fair to be held on Friday October 2. Picture: Richard Townshend

First residents move in at ‘landmark’ Hornchurch housing development

The first residents have moved into homes at St George's Park in Hornchurch. Picture: Bellway

Hornchurch settle for a share of the spoils at Margate

Joe Christou of Hornchurch and Harry Phipps of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 5th September 2020