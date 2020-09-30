Registration for virtual jobs fair hosted by Hornchurch and Upminster MP closes today
PUBLISHED: 13:00 30 September 2020
Hornchurch and Upminster MP Julia Lopez is hosting a virtual jobs fair.
In partnership with Job Centre Plus, the fair — starting at 10am on Friday, October 2 — will feature sessions with Network Rail, British Transport Police and UPS, all of whom have immediate vacancies.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to ask all three about their current vacancies and the recruitment process.
When announcing the initiative, Ms Lopez said: “I hope this event will be helpful to constituents who are looking to re-enter the job market or those that may wish to try something new.”
This follows on from the first Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair, hosted by the MP in February, together with the Queen’s Theatre and local job centre.
Registration closes today (Wednesday, September 30) at 4pm, with interested parties asked to email Julia.lopez.mp@parliament.uk
