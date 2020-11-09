Number of Havering residents on unemployment benefit almost triples in a year

At least 10,885 people - 4.2 per cent of Havering’s work-age population- are claiming unemployment benefit according to the latest statistics from the Office of National Statistics.

The current national average rate is 6.5pc of the economically active population aged 16 to 64.

Havering’s figures have soared by 158 per cent since March when 4,215 people were claiming unemployment benefit.

In September 2019 there were 3,815 claimants.

Harold Hill East has the highest number people – just over the national average with a rate of 7pc (800 people). Central Romford has 6.1pc (635) and Rush Green with 5.4 (715).

Upminster North & Cranham West, Emerson Park, Upminster South & Corbets Tey have fewest claimants with around 1.5pc – 100, 120 and 150.

Before the pandemic, the figures had been quite steadily increasing since around 2016 with a particularly significant jump of more than 1,000, from September 2018 to September 2019 - 2,620 to 3,815.

The lowest month since 2013 was December 2015 with 2,325 (also 0.9pc) in total.

MP for Dagenham and Rainham Jon Cruddas said: “We knew that there would be economic repercussions to lockdown with businesses having to adapt to safety guidelines, and many did not get the support they needed from government to survive.

“Couple with that changing work practices where many are now based at home leaving offices in the City empty, and that translates into job losses for the lowest paid, most economically vulnerable workers.”

“The government’s refusal to extend free school meals to the most vulnerable children throughout the holidays has also served to exacerbate the financial pressures caused by Covid-19.”

Mr Cruddas voted to provide this vital service and continues to be vocal on the issue.

He added: “We aren’t out of the woods yet with this, so it is vital that government have lifelines in place for those in dire need. With that in mind it is even more disappointing that the government voted against extending free school meals into the holidays. The Tories are failing families at a time when people are under immense financial pressure.”