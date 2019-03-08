Havering trio raise hundreds of pounds for women's charities on epic night ride through London

Maxine Davie, Tracey Sutton and Tracey Grove with their medals after completing the Ride at Night challenge on Saturday. Picture: Tracey Grove Archant

Three Havering women came together to tackle an epic bike ride through London for Women V Cancer this weekend.

Recorder employee Tracey Grove, paramedic Tracey Sutton and Hornchurch dentist Maxine Davie all completed the Ride The Night challenge - where women from across the UK came together on Saturday, May 25, to cycle 100km through London overnight to raise money for women's causes.

Mrs Grove told the Recorder: "We decided to take on the challenge because everyone will know a woman who has been affected by cancer - a mum, a daughter, a nan, an aunt.

"The great thing about it was all the support we received along the way. When we stopped at lights people would ask us what we were cycling for and then wish us good luck.

"As we came up to the finish line at Windsor Racecourse we were all really elated because you had people lined up down to the end cheering you on and everyone was really positive."

The trio collectively raised around £1,500 and all in all the event raised an amazing £550,000 (and still rising!) for Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust.

Maxine added: "It was such an honour to take part in this event - raising money for such worthwhile charities that are close to my heart.

"The event itself is so well run and supported. Everyone is so friendly and helpful. Everyone on the ride is so supportive of each other, it renews your faith in humanity."

And Tracey Sutton said: "It was a really enjoyable way to raise funds and awareness of breast, cervical and ovarian cancers.

"The event was amazingly well organised and even though it was tough, the fact that hundreds of women were cycling together for the same cause created a great atmosphere."