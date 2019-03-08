ABBA and Tina Turner tribute acts to perform at returning Havering Tribute FEST 2019

Residents are inivited to an open-air concert in Upminster that raises funds for the borough's mental health charity.

Havering Mind is proud to see the return of the Havering Tribute FEST on Saturday, July 20.

The concert in Damyns Hall Aerodrome in Upminster will feature live tributes to Abba, Robbie Williams, Elton John and more.

A spokesman from the charity told the Recorder: "We are really looking forward to holding this event.

"Last year so many people came to the festival and had a great time, whilst raising vital funds for our organisation, giving us the ability to continue support as many people as we can in the local community. We are sure it will be a great summer event!"

Brit'a'like will be putting on an upbeat and fast paced performance in her Britney Spears tribute act.

Sam Hughes is hoping to take audiences back through the decades of Elton John's most popular hits.

He had vividly studied his idol and incorporates Elton's mannerisms into his performance.

All of the money raised from the concert will go towards Havering Mind to help support its services for people who are experiencing problems with their wellbeing.

The Hornchurch based charity is affiliated to the national charity Mind.

Sass Brown, also known as the Powerhouse of the Midlands will also be performing her highly energetic Tina Turner tribute at the Havering Mind festival.

She will be accompanied by LMX Live, the ultimate tribute show to the popular girl group Little Mix.

Based in the north of England, LMX travels throughout the UK and Europe to showcase Little Mix's biggest hits such as Power, Touch, Move, Black Magic and Shout out to my ex.

Abba Nation as ABBA's tribute act features big arrangements, three-part harmonines, synthesised keys and dazzling costumes.

This year, the festival will also feature a performance from Factor Essex' current reining champion, Louise Cynberg.

Havering Tribute FEST 2019 starts at 3pm with the gates opening at 2pm.

The tickets include entry to the Wings & Wheels Family Festival which takes place on the follow day, Sunday, July 21 in the Damyns Hall Aerodrome.

Visit haveringtributefest.co.uk for tickets.