News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Romford Recorder > News

Havering 'will support' Homes for Ukraine scheme, council says

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 7:29 AM March 17, 2022
The Ukrainian flag is flown above 10 Downing Street in London, following the Russian invasion of Ukr

The Ukrainian flag flying above 10 Downing Street in London - Credit: David Parry/PA Wire/PA Images

A scheme to provide Ukrainian refugees places to live in the UK is set to launch.

Phase one of the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme - which sees people open their homes for at least six months to those fleeing the war with Russia - on March 18.  

Rent must not be charged but an “optional ‘thank you’” of £350, limited to one payment per household, will be paid monthly.  

The first phase will see sponsors in the UK choose a named Ukrainian person or family to stay with them or in a separate property. 

The scheme aims to bring Ukrainians to safety and it is open to individuals, charities, community groups and businesses.  

Cllr Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said the local authority will be supporting Ukrainian refugees coming to the UK. 

"I have requested that officers prepare a detailed programme of support and coordination with the voluntary sector so that we can have a jointed-up approach of offering support," he added.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Plans to demolish 'ramshackle buildings' and build 23 flats refused
  2. 2 Inspectors call attention to Queen's Hospital A&E issues as it faces 'adverse pressure'
  3. 3 'Anything could happen’: Call for changes to Hacton Lane after fatal crash
  1. 4 'Dirty aprons and waste in easy reach': Nursery downgraded by Ofsted
  2. 5 Evicted Upminster farming family prepare to leave land as last of machinery sold
  3. 6 Pensioner hit by his own Range Rover as thieves stole the car 
  4. 7 Romford estate agent takes career leap with property market 'at its peak'
  5. 8 Plans to demolish Emerson Park home to make way for four-bedroom house
  6. 9 Pictures: Circus celebration lights up Hornchurch
  7. 10 Tyler Hurley murder: Man charged after Chadwell Heath bus stabbing

Cllr White said the council is awaiting more details from the government regarding the scheme.  

He encouraged residents to make cash donations to UK Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

People in Rush Green on Homes for Ukraine scheme  

Georgie

Georgie, 27, thinks the scheme is a good idea. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Georgie, a 27-year-old who lives in Rush Green who would prefer to only use her first name, has a positive opinion of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.  

She said: “I think it’s absolutely a good idea as it shouldn’t take money to encourage people to take them [Ukrainians] into their homes. 

"But the reality is, especially with the cost of living going up, having even one extra person in your home would cost a lot of extra money, so I think incentivising people in that way is a realistic thing that hopefully will encourage more people.”  

She added: “I think the money will help people to balance out their lives to make room for someone else.”  

Emrullah

Emrullah Top, 41, thinks opening up your home to Ukrainians will allow them a refuge from the stressful experiences they have been through. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Chef at Abigail’s Café in Rush Green, Emrullah Top, said he is considering signing up himself.  

He said: “People have been through such a traumatic experience and I think they need a family home to be in as it’s better than being isolated in a hotel where you don’t know anybody and there is no one to talk to."

Living in a "loving, caring atmosphere" with people in the UK will help the refugees feel "more comfortable", learn English more easily and reduce stress, he said. 

The 41-year-old noted more than £350 could be offered to low-income families to encourage them to take part.  

Haydar

Haydar Gul, 42, would be willing to join the scheme if he had room available. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Haydar Gul said if he had the room he would be “more than happy to help people out”.  

He added: “It’s really bad what is happening and very sad.  

“It’s just a shame that I only have one room for myself so I am unable to help out by signing up to the scheme." 

But the 42-year-old also noted that the offered £350 “isn’t enough”.  

He said: “It isn’t a reasonable amount, everything is going up in price, all the food and with everything rising I don’t understand why they are offering £350 but then allowing prices to rise across everything.” 

Havering News

Don't Miss

Dawn raids across east London, Essex and Hertfordshire kick drug running into the long grass. Pictur

London Live News

Man dies after collision on Hacton Lane this morning

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Man dies in Hacton Lane, Hornchurch, Upminster crash - other driver arrested

London Live News

Driver arrested after pensioner dies in fatal crash on Hacton Lane

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council. Picture: Mark Sepple/Havering Council

Investigations | Special Report

Havering Council invites all staff to request voluntary redundancy

Charles Thomson

person
Brentwood Road

Landlord's bid to demolish and rebuild Romford garages to 'tidy up' area

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon