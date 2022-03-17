Havering 'will support' Homes for Ukraine scheme, council says

A scheme to provide Ukrainian refugees places to live in the UK is set to launch.

Phase one of the government's Homes for Ukraine scheme - which sees people open their homes for at least six months to those fleeing the war with Russia - on March 18.

Rent must not be charged but an “optional ‘thank you’” of £350, limited to one payment per household, will be paid monthly.

The first phase will see sponsors in the UK choose a named Ukrainian person or family to stay with them or in a separate property.

The scheme aims to bring Ukrainians to safety and it is open to individuals, charities, community groups and businesses.

Cllr Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said the local authority will be supporting Ukrainian refugees coming to the UK.

"I have requested that officers prepare a detailed programme of support and coordination with the voluntary sector so that we can have a jointed-up approach of offering support," he added.

Cllr White said the council is awaiting more details from the government regarding the scheme.

He encouraged residents to make cash donations to UK Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

People in Rush Green on Homes for Ukraine scheme

Georgie, 27, thinks the scheme is a good idea. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Georgie, a 27-year-old who lives in Rush Green who would prefer to only use her first name, has a positive opinion of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

She said: “I think it’s absolutely a good idea as it shouldn’t take money to encourage people to take them [Ukrainians] into their homes.

"But the reality is, especially with the cost of living going up, having even one extra person in your home would cost a lot of extra money, so I think incentivising people in that way is a realistic thing that hopefully will encourage more people.”

She added: “I think the money will help people to balance out their lives to make room for someone else.”

Emrullah Top, 41, thinks opening up your home to Ukrainians will allow them a refuge from the stressful experiences they have been through. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Chef at Abigail’s Café in Rush Green, Emrullah Top, said he is considering signing up himself.

He said: “People have been through such a traumatic experience and I think they need a family home to be in as it’s better than being isolated in a hotel where you don’t know anybody and there is no one to talk to."

Living in a "loving, caring atmosphere" with people in the UK will help the refugees feel "more comfortable", learn English more easily and reduce stress, he said.

The 41-year-old noted more than £350 could be offered to low-income families to encourage them to take part.

Haydar Gul, 42, would be willing to join the scheme if he had room available. - Credit: Chantelle Billson

Haydar Gul said if he had the room he would be “more than happy to help people out”.

He added: “It’s really bad what is happening and very sad.

“It’s just a shame that I only have one room for myself so I am unable to help out by signing up to the scheme."

But the 42-year-old also noted that the offered £350 “isn’t enough”.

He said: “It isn’t a reasonable amount, everything is going up in price, all the food and with everything rising I don’t understand why they are offering £350 but then allowing prices to rise across everything.”