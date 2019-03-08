Search

Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster teenagers arrested in connection with spate of robberies across Grays and South Ockendon

PUBLISHED: 08:26 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 15 May 2019

Essex Police arrested the teenagers in Rainham. Picture: Met Police

Essex Police arrested the teenagers in Rainham. Picture: Met Police

Three teenagers from Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster have been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies across Grays and South Ockendon.

Essex Police have been investigating two incidents on Monday, May 6 in which a 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and robbed of his mobile phone in Arcany Road, South Ockendon, and a 32-year-old man was assaulted in Arterial Road, Grays, and attempts were made to steal his bag.

Investigators linked these to another incident in which a 17-year-old boy was assaulted, threatened with a knife and robbed of his mobile phone in Garron Lane, South Ockendon, on Wednesday, May 8.

Officers attempted to stop a Ford Fusion in Easington Way, South Ockendon, shortly after 11.20pm on Thursday, May 9 but it failed to stop.

The car - which had been reported stolen stopped in Hubert Road, Rainham, where four people got out and ran off.

Three boys were arrested and enquiries are ongoing to find the fourth person.

A 17-year-old boy from Hornchurch was arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

Two 17-year-old boys from Rainham and Upminster were arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft from a vehicle, failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

All three have been released on bail until June 2 while enquiries continue.

Woman dies after suffering heart attack on bus in Upminster Bridge

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service were called to Upminster Road this morning but despite their best efforts a person died at the scene. Picture: Google Maps

Havering planning committee to weigh in on proposed 16-storey Romford town centre tower block

The block in North Street has been stood empty since 2010. Picture: John Hercock

Police cordon off Rainham KFC after teenager assaulted with unidentified weapon

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being assaulted with an unidentified weapon at Rainham's KFC. Picture: Google Maps

Woman arrested on suspicion of money laundering following police raids on homes in Romford and Ilford

A 25-year-old woman from Ilford has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering following a 'complex operation' that saw search warrants executed in Ilford and Romford. Picture: Met Police

Havering's rogue landlords fined almost £400,000 in first year of licensing scheme

Havering Town Hall

