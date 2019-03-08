Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster teenagers arrested in connection with spate of robberies across Grays and South Ockendon

Three teenagers from Hornchurch, Rainham and Upminster have been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies across Grays and South Ockendon.

Essex Police have been investigating two incidents on Monday, May 6 in which a 16-year-old boy was threatened with a knife and robbed of his mobile phone in Arcany Road, South Ockendon, and a 32-year-old man was assaulted in Arterial Road, Grays, and attempts were made to steal his bag.

Investigators linked these to another incident in which a 17-year-old boy was assaulted, threatened with a knife and robbed of his mobile phone in Garron Lane, South Ockendon, on Wednesday, May 8.

Officers attempted to stop a Ford Fusion in Easington Way, South Ockendon, shortly after 11.20pm on Thursday, May 9 but it failed to stop.

The car - which had been reported stolen stopped in Hubert Road, Rainham, where four people got out and ran off.

Three boys were arrested and enquiries are ongoing to find the fourth person.

A 17-year-old boy from Hornchurch was arrested on suspicion of robbery, attempted theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

Two 17-year-old boys from Rainham and Upminster were arrested on suspicion of robbery, theft from a vehicle, failing to stop, and dangerous driving.

All three have been released on bail until June 2 while enquiries continue.