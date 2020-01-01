Search

Havering teen ordered to pay compensation after violently assaulting rail staff

PUBLISHED: 13:52 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 13 January 2020

The Havering teen was sentenced on Wednesday, January 8 for assaulting rail staff. Picture: Anthony Devlin / PA Images.

A 17-year-old boy from Havering who viciously assaulted a member of rail staff at Grays Station after not paying for a ticket has been sentenced.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, January 8.

He was handed a 12-month youth referral notice and ordered to pay £300 compensation to the victim.

The teenager failed to pay for a ticket on March 4, 2019 after he pushed through the ticket barriers at Grays Station.

When staff tried to challenge the defendant by blocking his path, he punched the victim twice in the head before boarding a train.

He was later located and pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm contrary to Section 20 of the Offences Against the Persons Act.

Investigating officer Det Con Gemma Notton from the British Transport Police, said: "It is awful to see a member of rail staff so violently assaulted for simply trying to do their job.

"We will never tolerate rail staff being abused or targeted with violence and will always look to identify offenders and ensure they face justice.

"I have worked closely with the victim and as a result of this teenager's shocking actions I can see the impact they now have on his life.

"I hope this conviction provides them with some comfort."

