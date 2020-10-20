Teaching assistant from Hornchurch primary school is officially a hero

A teaching assistant from a Hornchurch primary school is officially a hero.

Wendy Gibbons from Ardleigh Green Junior School has been declared Havering’s Active School Hero, an award designed to recognise primary school staff who inspire kids to get moving.

Now in its second year, the collaboration between Nike and ukactive Kids — the UK’s leading not-for-profit health body for the physical activity sector — sees one finalist advance from each London borough, with the overall winner to be chosen in November.

The teaching assistant has been selected for her work with the school’s athletics team, which under her guidance has qualified for the London Youth Games.

As the borough’s winner, Wendy will receive professional development from Nike and Youth Sport Trust, alongside an invitation to the winners’ event,

Should she come out on top, elite Nike athletes will be heading to Ardleigh Green Junior School.