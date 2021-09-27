News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fuel crisis: Dementia charity feared shortages could halt services

Chantelle Billson

Published: 1:55 PM September 27, 2021   
Tapestry

Tapestry provides help to clients from its hub which is located on Inskip Drive in Hornchurch. - Credit: Tapestry

A charity which helps vulnerable people in Havering fears it won’t be able to deliver its services due to the fuel crisis.  

This comes as fears of disruption to fuel supplies has sparked panic buying across the UK, which in turn has led to shortages. 

Tapestry gives support to elderly people and those living with dementia, and its services depend on a fleet of minibuses which pick up clients and bring them to its Hornchurch centre.  

At the centre, clients receive care, a hot meal, companionship and can do activities which improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing.  

Clients have access to activities which improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing

Clients have access to activities which improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing at Tapestry’s centre in Hornchurch. - Credit: Tapestry

Until earlier this morning, Tapestry had only enough fuel to continue to provide its services until Wednesday.  

Tapestry chief executive Tony Lowe said: “The current fuel shortage represents a bigger threat to our services, and quite simply could result in vulnerable people going hungry. “  

He added: “We would like reassurance that services like ours will be able to access fuel to carry out our vital work.” 

However, after appealing for help, Tesco’s in Rainham offered Tapestry some access to fuel.

Tony said: “We are extremely grateful for their support, which will allow us to continue delivering our vital services.” 

