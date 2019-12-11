Havering College launches anti-burglary campaign with Romford Police at the Liberty

Havering College performing arts singets Holly Reeve, Zoe Batt, Orla Hammond, Nancy Edgar-Ash and Shanice Garner, who sang the anti-burglary jingle. Picture: Sarah King Archant

Havering students worked with the borough's enforcement groups to come up with a specially-designed door hangar that will remind residents to lock their doors this Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering College students with police officers at the launch of the anti-burglary campaign in the Liberty's pop-up shop. Picture: Sarah King Havering College students with police officers at the launch of the anti-burglary campaign in the Liberty's pop-up shop. Picture: Sarah King

Romford Police, Havering College and Streetwatch launched their anti-burglary campaign at the Liberty Shopping Centre's pop-up shop on Wednesday, December 11.

The shop in Laurie Walk provides visitors with safety advice from a range of services including the London Fire Brigade, community wardens, Tapestry, Street Scene, Neighbourhood Watch and Havering's community team.

Inspector Rob McElroy said: "In essence we tasked the students to come up with a burglary crime prevention campaign to assist us with getting the message out to the local residents to ensure they lock their doors.

"The students have come up with some excellent designs."

Romford police inspector Rob McElroy and Mark Luxton with Havering College's creative arts team discussing the students' initial ideas. Picture: Sarah King Romford police inspector Rob McElroy and Mark Luxton with Havering College's creative arts team discussing the students' initial ideas. Picture: Sarah King

Events officer at Havering College Jamie Webb told the Recorder: "The police wanted the students to come up with a concept of something that could be put in households to remind residents of the 'lift, lock and remove' procedure.

"They were given free rein and presented their ideas in a Dragons' Den scenario."

The winning design was a door hangar which will soon be rolled out to homes across the borough.

You may also want to watch:

The students also came up with the idea of creating the mascot, Larry the Lock, to complement the campaign.

Jamie added: "The other side of the campaign is a radio jingle which provides awareness with some statistics about burglaries in the winter.

"Our performers sang and created the song and it was given to Time FM today.

"It's been really nice for our learners to work on a project that will directly impact the community."

Havering College's door hangars designed to help people remember to lock their doors. Picture: Sarah King Havering College's door hangars designed to help people remember to lock their doors. Picture: Sarah King

The pop-up shop is open from Monday to Friday between 11.30am to 2.30pm until December 21.

Barry Francis, director of neighbourhoods at Havering Council, said: "Christmas is a great time of the year, but it's also a time when we let our guard down a little.

"We want people to have fun, but also to think about their own and others' safety.

"The pop-up shop has tips and advice available to help residents at home and while out and about this festive season."

Visit havering.gov.uk/staysafe for some more safety tips.