Inspirational students from across Havering to receive prestigious Jack Petchey awards

Havering students nominated for Jack Petchey Awards. Archant

Pupils from across Havering will be rewarded for their achievements at two Jack Petchey Foundation award ceremonies in Hornchurch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Queen's Theatre in Hornchurch will be hosting the Jack Petchey awards ceremonies on Wednesday, January 22 and Thursday, January 23.

Here are this year's young people who have worked hard to impress their teachers:

Austin Smart

Austin is 13 and is a student at Harris Rainham Academy.

In the past two and a half years Austin has excelled in sport, being a member of various sports teams.

He has now been rewarded with a place in the county football team.

His school said he has become a reliable student and a true role model for the school.

Austin spent his £250 Jack Petchey Achievement Award grant on equipment for his school.

James Devo

James, 17, from Campion RC School, Hornchurch, was tasked with running an event as part of a group for his BTEC business course,

He went above and beyond - the sponsored cycle he organised was a resounding success. James took on the challenge himself, cycling over 50km on the day as the group reached their overall target in just under six hours. The final total was nearly £2,000, an astounding figure for such a small group.

Alice Hipperson, James' pastoral support officer, said: "James joined the Campion Sixth Form in September 2018 from Emerson Park Academy and fully integrated into the Campion community from the start.

"Showing an exemplary work ethic, engaging in charity events, as well as being an integral member of our prefect team, he embodies the ethos of our school, working hard at his studies and taking on extra-curricular responsibilities and activities with ease. No job is ever too big or small."

Jessica Short

Jessica, 12, attends Coopers' Company & Coborn School, Upminster.

She is passionate about fundraising for charity and has organised numerous cake sales both in and out of school. She likes to get everyone involved, inspires people and is always willing to lend a helping hand to people in need.

Altruistic, she is always thinking of what she can do for others. Her form has chosen the charity 4ocean to support, so the pupils are busy fundraising to buy 4ocean bracelets, which in turn will help clear rubbish from the ocean.

You may also want to watch:

Her form tutor said: "Jess is a passionate about equality, inclusion and generally about making life fairer and better for those people around her. Jess was already raising money for charity before she became Form Charity Representative. She inspires her classmates with her passion and her tenacity and this is shown by the fact that she was nominated by another student who was so impressed with her tireless work for others."

Kian Crowley

Kian, 15, from Abbs Cross Academy & Arts College in Hornchurch was nominated by Year 11 Dance as he is "always kind and thoughtful, doing the right thing at the right time".

He is an inspirational member of the Dance Department, GCSE Dance and AX Dance Company, participating in all extracurricular activities, as well as running KS3 Dance Club and coaching students alongside the teacher.

Kian has also inspired male students to attend KS3 Dance Club and AX Jnrs, after being the only male student to win silver at the Copperbox London Youth Games. He is a role model to many students at Abbs Cross and his passion is clear.

Kian said: "Assistant to teach key stage 3 dance class is an honour and I enjoy it so much. I have never expected to love dance so much. The joy I get from dance and the smiles from other students is a great opportunity.

"I hope to continue to inspire and spread the love of dance."

Leilani Day

Leilani, 13, attends St Edward's CE School & Sixth Form College, Romford.

She is an accomplished dancer in jazz, tap and ballet and recently went to Disneyland Paris to compete with Beverly Marks Stage School.

Her mother Shona Day said: "Leilani has won five gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze. The dance team worked extremely hard in the competition and presented their work in a showcase as well as participating in the prestigious Disneyland Parade. Leilani's dad and I are super proud of Leilani's achievements."

She also took part in the school's recent summer show of Mousetrap, after which she was invited to sing at their summer boat party on the Thames. She doesn't show off these talents and is a thoughtful and kind member of the form group; welcoming newcomers and ensuring they are settled in to the St Edward's and Year 9 family.

Molly Curling

Molly, 17, goes to Sacred Heart of Mary RC Girls School, Upminster.

She participated in Career Ready, a programme to get students thinking about their careers, and did an internship with BP.

She was asked to speak to more than 300 people at the Science Museum about her time there and how helpful her mentor has been.

One of her managers at BP said: "It was an absolute joy to have Molly with us, she is a really bright, personable and proactive student who I have no doubt has a bright future ahead of her."

The company then went on to offer her an apprenticeship when she leaves school.

Molly mentors a group in Year 7. The students put her name forward for this award

One Year 7 said: "Molly listens to us and tries to help us with our work. She is patient and kind and makes us feel confident in our ability."