Havering Sixth Form students’ festive spirit helps those in need

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 December 2018

Havering Sixth Form students donated a trolley load of goodies to the Harold Hill Foodbank.

Archant

Kind-hearted staff and students at a Havering college donated a trolley full of festive goodies to help those in need this Christmas.

Students from Havering Sixth Form College in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch delivered a trolley to the Harold Hill Foodbank, which is run by The Trussell trust and distributes emergency food and other supplies to those in need.

Ian Budge, assistant principal for learner resource, culture and behaviour said: “The response to our appeal for food to help those in need was overwhelming.

“We have some very charitable, big-hearted students who have helped to support local people in crisis this Christmas.”

The trolley was left in the college’s Quad for staff and students to fill it up with non-perishable foods, toiletries and baby items.

Other College end-of-term charity events included Children in Need, which raised £300 and Christmas Jumper Day in aid of Save the Children, which raised £28.

