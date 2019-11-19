Havering Sixth Form College teachers to join nationwide strike as message to government

Teachers at Havering College Sixth Form will be taking part in a day of strike action today (Wednesday, November 20) to call on the government to increase funding for their students and colleges.

National Education Union (NEU) members who work in Havering Sixth Form College in Wingletye Lane will be joining a nationwide strike.

The teachers are in dispute with the government and not the college as they aim to raise awareness about a £700million shortfall in funding for post-16 education.

John Delaney from NEU, said: "NEU members at Havering Sixth Form College have a very clear message for government, and their anger is growing.

"Each day they see the effects of shameful cuts to 16-19 funding, which have gone on much longer and much deeper than in any other school sector.

"Serious investment is needed urgently to ensure that [sixth form colleges] can remain the 'jewel in the crown' of the education sector."

NEU hopes that parties campaigning for the general election on December 12 will consider increasing funding for sixth form colleges.

They hope that this funding will then go towards reversing job losses, class size increases and cuts to teaching time and curriculum provision.

The teachers also want to sustain fair pay and improve their conditions and employment.

Mr Delaney added: "The public are not easily fooled by warm words and empty promises.

"They will look closely at manifestos and carefully weigh up the education pledges of each party.

"They know that if you value education, you must vote for education."

Havering College said the Ardleigh Green, Rainham and Quarles campuses will not be affected by the strike and the sixth form college will remain open with students expected to attend as usual.

Principal Paul Wakeling told the Recorder: "Our chief executive, Gerry McDonald, and I have lobbied the government tirelessly for improved funding, and will continue to do so with the new government.

"We are committed to use any increase in funding to allow us to continue to implement nationally negotiated pay awards as well as to improve facilities and resources for our students."