Havering Sixth Form College students lay roses in tribute to victims of the Holocaust

Havering Sixth Form students Megan Wren, 18, and Rehab Hussain, 17 organised a Holocaust Memorial Day event for their fellow students. Archant

Havering students marked Holocaust Memorial Day by laying roses and sharing information about the atrocities of the Holocaust with their peers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering Sixth Form students Megan Wren, 18, and Rehab Hussain, 17 were recently selected as ambassadors for the Holocaust Education Trust. Havering Sixth Form students Megan Wren, 18, and Rehab Hussain, 17 were recently selected as ambassadors for the Holocaust Education Trust.

Megan Wren, 18, and Rehab Hussain, 17, from Havering Sixth Form College in Wingletye Lane were recently selected as ambassadors for the Holocaust Education Trust because of the outstanding work they produced for their History A Level.

Megan said: “As the theme this year is ‘Torn from Home’ the tape we laid on the floor represented railway tracks and the horrible journeys that millions of Jewish people and other minorities had to make.

“We also attached some of their testimonies to the tracks and asked students and staff to lay a rose in remembrance.”

The student ambassadors visited Poland where they examined pre-war Jewish life and were given a harrowing and emotional talk by a Holocaust survivor.

Rehab added: “We learnt and experienced so much on the trip and we wanted to get the same experience across to the people in our college.

“We were inspired by what we heard and saw and wanted our tribute to be simple but memorable.”