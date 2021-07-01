Well-wishers collect £1,600 for dementia group after member passes away
A Havering group which organises singing and musical workshops for people living with dementia has received £1,600 in memory of a member who passed away.
Havering Singing for the Brain, which recently held its first session since last December, was presented with the large cheque yesterday (June 30).
Rita Campen donated £1,600 in memory of her husband Derek, who passed away in October last year.
Her son Tim collected the donations through a JustGiving fundraising page.
Rita said she and Derek had joined the group six years ago, and received a "warm welcome" and looked forward to the weekly meetings.
She added: "The organisers, volunteers and other carers were very supportive and we learned a lot about coping with dementia, for the carer and the cared for.
"Singing is very important for the cared-for person and often sparks some wonderful memories."
Singing for the Brain organiser Lisa Clifton responded: "We've had the pleasure of knowing them for some years now, and it's wonderful to receive a donation in Derek's memory, and to know we've made a bit of a difference during his illness.
"The club will benefit greatly from this donation."
People can get involved with Havering Singing for the Brain through its website at https://haveringsingingforthebrain2020.webador.co.uk/
They can also find the group on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/haveringsingingforthebrain2020/