Havering Show 2019: 'A remarkable show topped only by the more remarkable weather'

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears Ken Mears

It was more a case of dancing in the sunshine than Dancing in the Moonlight when Havering Show headliners Toploader brought the curtain down on the scorching 41st annual borough show earlier this evening (Monday, August 26).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With the mercury pushing 33 degrees thousands of people turned up at Harrow Lodge Park in Hornchurch to get their groove on during the show's second day.

Headliners Toploader were preceeded by fan favourites Exposé, former lead singer of The Stylistics Eban Brown and 90s eurodance superstar Livin' Joy.

There was also a fantastic showcase of talent from across Havering at the Fairkytes Live and Community Performance stages.

You may also want to watch:

As well as the music there were hourly high-octane performances by Rainham-based RCWA Wrestling, a large fairground area and several craft beer and gin bars alongside artisanal foods and drink.

This year, which introduced a £3 advance fee and a £4 fee on the day, many show-goers remarked about the loss of the much-loved horticultural tent.

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

Mayor of Havering Councillor Michael Deon Burton was keen to speak to members of the public about what they would like to see at future versions of the show.

He told the Recorder: "It's been a remarkable show, topped only by the more remarkable weather.

Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears Havering Show 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

"Yes, there are areas that I think we can approve upon and next year it will be even better.

"But I am so thankful that the public have supported us, and may the Havering Show live long, and very proud."