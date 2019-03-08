Poll

Aswad and Toploader to headline Havering Show 2019 as festival to charge small fee

For years it was the borough’s biggest free event, but this year it will cost adults a small fee to enter the Havering Show – although you will get to see music legends Aswad and Toploader take to the stage.

Returning this August bank holiday weekend on Sunday 25 and Monday 26, the 41st annual Havering Show boasts a bigger and better line-up than ever before – and children under 10 can still enter for free.

One of Britain’s most successful reggae bands, Aswad will be headlining the main stage on Sunday 2. They’ll be performing a number of their hits, including Don’t Turn Around and Shine.

Other Sunday acts include singer Alison Limerick, known for her club anthem hit Where Love Lives, beloved soul and Motown singer Mr Soul, as well as tribute acts, Tina Turner and Oye Santana who were voted UK No.1 Winner at the 2018 National Tribute Music Awards.

Bank holiday Monday will see iconic British alternative rock band Toploader take to the stage, evoking the feel-good vibe of the ‘00s with their classic hits Dancing in the Moonlight and Achilles Heel.

Joining Toploader on Monday is Eban Brown, former lead singer of the world renowned Stylistics, Italian Eurodance group Livin’ Joy, number one Essex covers band Expose and a Robbie Williams tribute act.

Advance tickets to the show will cost £3 per day for adults and be free for children under 10.

Tickets will go on sale Friday 29 March at 9am at www.havering.gov.uk/haveringshow.

Tickets on the door will cost £4 per adult, and will be subject to availability.

Alongside the main stage, there’s something for all the family with the Fairkytes Live and Community Performance stages, as well as licensed bars, street food, children’s attractions, a fairground and much more.

Councillor Damian White, leader of Havering Council, said: “I am delighted to announce the Havering Show is back for 2019 with one of the best line-ups we have ever had.

“There’s a great range of acts on this year and a whole host of other talent, as well as attractions that will appeal to everyone in our borough.

“Like every council there has been a decrease in budget, so we’ve had to put in a small charge for adults to continue putting on a show that is loved by all.

“The small fee is lower than lots of other comparable events and is the only fair way to keep the show going.

“We look forward to seeing you there in August.”