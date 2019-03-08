Havering Show 2019 announces London City Airport as new main stage sponsor

The 2018 Havering Show. S Club Party performing on the main stage. Archant

Havering Council has announced London City Airport as the new sponsor of the Havering Show's main stage.

The Havering Show returns this August Bank Holiday Weekend, Sunday August 25 and Monday August 26, boasting a bigger and better line-up.

It will also be the first year the festival hasn't been free to enter, with tickets costing £3 in advance or £4 on the door per day.

This year, London City Airport is increasing its support for the event by taking on the sponsorship of the main stage that will host music from chart-topping groups like Toploader and Aswad, together with singers Alison "Where Love Lives" Limerick, and Eban Brown, the former lead-singer of the Stylistics.

Aaron Uthman, London City Airport's community relations advisor, said: "The Havering Show is shaping up to be a fantastic weekend of music, arts and fun, and we hope that families and friends in the borough turn out in force on the August bank holiday weekend to enjoy the array of activities, including many of our own airport employees who live locally.

"As a close neighbour of Havering, London City Airport is proud to support the show, which is another example of the creativity and community spirit on our doorstep."

In addition to the musical acts the Havering Show will also feature a display of vehicles provided by the Havering Classic Car Club, children's attractions, a fairground, licensed bars and food.

The Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Damian White, added: "The Havering Show has gone from strength to strength in recent years and with the wonderful support of London City Airport, and the quality of the performers lined up for this year's show, I am confident this year's show will be one you will not want to miss."

The decision to charge for the show this year has sparked much debate among Recorder readers in our letters page since the news broke in March.

One wrote: "At a cost of £4 on the gate, per day, per person, I can see the number of visitors significantly dropping this year and beyond.

"This in turn will result in stalls and the funfair losing revenue too, so I doubt they'll rush back next year either after losing money.

"Please don't kill it off like all other local councils have done to their town shows. Let's really, keep Havering special!"

Tickets for the Havering Show are just £3 in advance, or £4 on the door. Children under 10 go free.