Havering Show 2019: Full list of performances at bank holiday weekend annual event

RCWA Wrestling will be returning for the family event. Picture: Mark Sepple Mark Sepple

Havering Show is making a comeback and once again it will be a weekend to remember, filled with classic cars, mouth-watering food and most of all fantastic live performances.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering Show 2019 Sunday, August 25, round-up. Havering Show 2019 Sunday, August 25, round-up.

The family fun event will return to Harrow Lodge Park this Sunday, August 25 and Bank Holiday Monday, with a programme bursting at the seams with music, theatre, wrestling, entertainment, and celebrating the best of the borough with a wealth of up and coming Havering talent.

The main stage, sponsored by London City Airport, is offering music from iconic UK chart toppers and British rock pioneers Toploader, legendary reggae band Aswad, Where Love Lives star Alison Limerick and former lead singer of The Stylistics, Eban Brown.

Joining them over the weekend will be beloved Motown singer Mr Soul, uplifting Eurodance group Livin' Joy and some of the most acclaimed tribute acts in the UK including Robbie Williams, Tina Turner, Amy Winehouse, Oye Santana and Essex cover band Exposé.

Havering singer and The Factor Essex finalist Charlotte Ambrose will also be joining the eclectic main stage line-up, showcasing a taste of what the borough has to offer.

Toploader will be performing at the Havering Show. Picture: Louise Morris Toploader will be performing at the Havering Show. Picture: Louise Morris

Long-time main stage hosts Time 107.5 FM, will be returning, bringing with them an arsenal of antics with lip-sync battles, a dance off and giveaways.

Youngsters will be taking over the Fairkytes Live Stage with some of the winners of last year's Last Band Standing and Havering's Voice competitions, along with more performers from the borough.

Following a stellar performance at the Havering Para Arts performance night, performers Caged Arts, a mixed ability band with autism and learning difficulty, will also be rocking the Fairkytes Live Stage.

On the Community Performance Stage, sponsored by Marlborough Highways, theatre schools Thameside Young Producers and Emery Stage School will provide plenty of opportunities for children to get involved and watch their favourite characters come to life courtesy of Lightnin Drama Group.

Havering Show 2019 Monday, August 26, round-up. Havering Show 2019 Monday, August 26, round-up.

The Community Performance Stage will then welcome the talented Lee Van Geleen, who is currently starring in West End hit Only Fools and Horses The Musical.

You may also want to watch:

Over the weekend, visitors will be able to get involved in free sports and activities in the Sports Zone, sponsored and run by Everyone Active and Havering Council's sports development team.

They will be able to take part in football coaching, tennis, target practice, sack racing, para sports and much more.

Pixie and Dixie the pigs. Picture: Havering Council Pixie and Dixie the pigs. Picture: Havering Council

Pucker up for Romford's own ice hockey team as The Raiders and their mascot encourage young people to get involved in the sport and show off their impressive performance in the National League.

Visitors can also marvel at the thrills and spills from Rainham-based RCWA wrestling as they take to the ring.

For the animal lovers, the mini farm offers a traditional farm experience with interactive fun for all ages. Visitors can feed, touch and stroke the likes of rabbits, pygmy goats and pot-bellied pigs, whilst learning about their wider role within the countryside.

History enthusiasts can soak up some history with a military vehicle display and bask in the beauty of more than 40 classic cars from the Havering Classic Car Club.

Adrenaline junkies will enjoy the fairground, while foodies can get lost in the delicious street food offerings and temptations at the farmer's market.

This year's show is also said to be the most environmentally friendly yet with reduced single-use plastic use and water refill points around the show.

Tickets on the door cost £4 per day or visitors can beat the queue and purchase tickets in advance for a reduced rate of £3 per day. The show is free for under 10s.

There will be no parking at the site so visitors are asked to park elsewhere or use public transport.

Tickets and other information can be found at havering.gov.uk/haveringshow