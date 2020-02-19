Search

Havering second-worst performing borough in London when it comes to completing GLA-funded affordable housing

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 February 2020

London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, Keith Prince, has blasted Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's record on building affordable housing. Pictures: Vickie Flores/PA

Archant

Havering's London Assembly member has blasted the Mayor of London's "shockingly slow" house-building record as it was revealed that just 76 City Hall-funded affordable homes have been completed in the borough since 2016.

Figures from the London Datastore show just 14pc of the 552 affordable homes funded by the Greater London Authority (GLA) to have been started in Havering since Sadiq Khan became mayor have been completed.

That's the second worst rate in London, behind only Haringey, where 53 GLA-funded affordable homes have been completed out of the 691 started (7pc).

Havering also compares poorly to neighbouring borough Redbridge, where 147 such homes have been completed in the last four years.

That means that Havering, one of 32 London boroughs, has benefitted from just 0.62pc of the homes that City Hall have managed to build since Mayor Khan was elected.

And the statistics also reveal that only 27 GLA-funded family homes (homes consisting of three or more bedrooms) have been completed in Havering since 2016.

Last year, just two family homes were finished in the borough.

Conservative London Assembly member for Havering and Redbridge, Keith Prince, told the Recorder it was "completely unacceptable" that just 12,000 of the 116,000 affordable homes promised by Mr Khan had been completed during his time in office.

He added: "The statistics in Havering are even worse. The mayor's shockingly slow progress in building homes here shows how little consideration he has for Londoners who live outside of Zone 1.

"I am especially disappointed about Khan's shocking record of building affordable family homes in Havering.

"Ultimately, we need more family homes here and the fact that the mayor has only managed to build 27 demonstrates how low families are on his list of priorities"

The Mayor of London's office did not respond to the Recorder's request for comment.

