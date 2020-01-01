Search

Havering Council to consider alternative plans for £12,000 roundabout at 'awkward' Gidea Park junction

PUBLISHED: 07:00 18 February 2020

Residents are concerned about proposals to install a mini roundabout at the junction of Upper Brentwood Road and Beaumont Close. Picture: Caroline O'Mahony

Gidea Park residents have admitted they are "delighted" that Havering councillors have voted against installing a mini roundabout at the junction of a dead-end road.

Caroline O'Mahony said when buses drive past Beaumont Close it shows how little room there would be for a mini roundabout. Picture: Caroline O'Mahony

Residents were concerned plans for a mini roundabout at the junction of Upper Brentwood Road and Beaumont Close would only lead to more traffic issues for the area.

The junction's Casualty Reduction Programme was one of the schemes approved by TfL for funding for 2019/20 and it was expected to cost around £12,000.

Its main aim was to reduce collisions after two personal injuries were recorded along Upper Brentwood Road in a five-year period up to December 31, 2018.

The mini roundabout was also part of government and TfL 2020 targets to reduce Killed or Serious Injury collsions (KSIs) by 40 per cent and slight injuries by 25pc.

In the committee report, Havering Council officers recommended that the safety improvements should be approved.

But at a Highways Advisory Meeting on Tuesday, February 11, councillors decided to consider alternative plans involving installing speed warning signs along Upper Brentwood Road.

Councillor Osman Dervish, Havering's cabinet member for environment, said: "We will continue to talk to residents, monitor accidents at this particular junction and review potential alternative schemes.

"Once again, we do urge drivers to think about the way they drive and to please keep their speed down.

"This will go a long way in helping to prevent more accidents."

Following a public consultation five residents had written to oppose the scheme while one resident wrote to say if there was enough space for a mini roundabout they would be "fully in favour" of the installation.

Caroline O'Mahony, 46, lives opposite Beaumont Close and was particularly concerned that if the plans were approved she wouldn't be able to properly reverse out of her driveway.

She said: "It was agreed [in the meeting] that it's a dangerous stretch of road but the problem is speeding and visibility.

"It was clear that a mini roundabout wasn't the answer.

"We're delighted with the outcome and greateful that they recognised that something needs to be done about speeding.

"Thanks for listening to the evidence because everybody was against the proposals."

Love Island's Kem Cetinay to take over Harold Wood's Shepherd & Dog restaurant

Love Island's Kem Centinay will take over the Shepherd and Dog in Harold Hill, set to open in June. Picture: Kem Centinay

Bus driver arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after Romford crash

Police were called to reports of a crash in South Street at 4.25pm on Saturday, February 15. Picture: Ken Mears

Upminster, Gidea Park and Rainham Village Barclays to close in May

Barclays Upminster is due to close May 29. Picture: Google

Thousands of EU citizens in Havering apply to stay in UK

Figures show that 12,970 applications were made in Havering. Picture: Rick Findler/PA

Flood alert issued for Havering Park, Collier Row, Romford and Rush Green

The Environment Agency issued an amber flood warning in the Rivers Beam and Rom. Picture: Ken Mears

