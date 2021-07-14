Havering scores highly in research examining growth over the past year

Published: 4:13 PM July 14, 2021

New data shows Havering's economy grew over the past year - Credit: Ellie Hoskins

Havering’s property market, job vacancies, salaries and footfall all increased from January 2020 to March this year, according to new data.

New research by payment company Dojo claims the borough’s total percentage increase in growth - according to its metric - was up 4.74 per cent on the previous year.

The research says Havering’s economy and property market fared better than other London boroughs during the pandemic.

Hackney ranked worst on the research's metric for growth in London, down 45.66 pc from the year before due to a decline in footfall and a decrease in property prices by 40.80pc.

Westminster also scored poorly, seeing housing prices dipping from £1,008,593 to £956,658, and property sales drop by 34.57pc, from 188 to 123.

The average house price in Havering increased from the previous year by 7.4pc to £387,743; potentially prosperous for the market, but not for local people’s pockets.

In terms of commuter towns outside of London, Exeter scored best using its growth metric over the time period, increasing by 17.94pc.