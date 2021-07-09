News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Havering schools cheer for England ahead of Euro 2020 final

Author Picture Icon

Chantelle Billson

Published: 5:00 PM July 9, 2021   
 Staff at Drapers’ Academy wore red and white on Friday, July 9 in support of England.

Several schools in Havering have been showing support for England to win the upcoming Euro 2020 final on Sunday. 

Drapers’ Academy in Harold Hill allowed students and staff to wear red and white in support of England and also in aid of the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research.  

To raise funds staff and pupils were given the option to swap one regular item of clothing for something red or white.   

Principal Darren Luckhurst said: “It has been great to see the pupils getting so engaged and excited for the games.  

“There has been a chorus of ‘Three Lions’ sung across the playgrounds all week.

 “As for the score on Sunday, I’m optimistic for an England win; 2-1 in normal time, Kane and Sterling to score. Come on England!” 

Nathan, Harry, Kristina, Alfie, Jessica from class Kenya at Clockhouse Primary School are rooting for England to win. 

Clockhouse Primary School in Collier Row has also allowed students to have a football themed non-school uniform day today (July 9).  

The children are cheering on England to win the final and headteacher Jo Savidge said: “We are all so excited to watch the game and are willing England to win.  

“We have certainly got into the football spirit at Clockhouse.” 

Royal Liberty School in Gidea Park celebrated England's place in the final by holding a "wear a football kit" day.

The school also collated predictions for the game, with students and teachers agreeing that England would win, but some saying that the team may claim victory through penalties. 

Head of PE at Royal Liberty School, Muhammad Jafar, predicts that the score on Sunday will be 1-1 on with England to win on spot kicks. 

Headteacher April Saunders said: “The whole school community is so excited about the Euro 2020 competition we decided to have a ‘wear a football kit’ day on Friday July 9.

"The students have had a great day celebrating their teams and can’t wait for the final on Sunday."

Royal Liberty School students enjoyed the "wear a football kit" day on Friday, July 9. 

Euro 2020
Education News
Collier Row News
Harold Hill News
Havering News

