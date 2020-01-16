Brew Monday: Havering Samaritans encourages residents to share the warmth on most difficult day of the year

Havering Samaritans is asking residents to take part in Brew Monday on January 20. Picture: Samaritans Karen Hatch Photography

Havering Samaritans is calling on people to beat the winter blues by getting together for a warm cup of tea on Mondays.

The emotional support charity's Brew Monday kicks off on January 20, a date which is typically known as Blue Monday for being the most difficult day of the year.

Havering Samaritans hopes to turn the blues into brews by encouraging friends, family and work mates to have a chat over a brew with someone who may be feeling lonely and raise vital funds for Samaritans.

Arthur, director of Havering Samaritans, said: "During the cold and grey winter months, connecting with others over a cuppa can help weather the ups and downs of life."

The Romford-based branch of Samaritans in North Street has more than 70 volunteers helping to answer some of the millions of calls for help that the organisation responds to from people going through a difficult time.

Samaritan volunteers will also be at Romford Station from 7.30am to 10.30am on Monday.

Ian Stevens, Network Rail's suicide prevention program manager said: "Brew Monday is a great opportunity for the rail industry to show its support for Samaritans and the fantastic work they do in helping people up and down the country.

"Millions of people use the rail network every day and if through this campaign we can encourage them to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and to the lives of those around them."

To sign up to a free Brew Monday fundraising pack visit this website.