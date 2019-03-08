Havering's NHS trust wins stroke team of the year at awards ceremony

BHRUT's stroke team has been awarded team of the year at the British Medical Journal Awards. BHRUT

The stroke team at the borough’s NHS trust has been named team of the year at a prestigious medical awards ceremony.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS trust (BHRUT) have won the stroke and cardiovascular team of the year at the British Medical Journal Awards, for its recognition of huge improvements and innovation in their service.

In the past 18 months, the services' rating according to the national Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme have improved from a D to an A rating.

Patients are now being admitted to the Hyper Acute Stroke Unit (Hasu) much more quickly and overall admissions have been reduced by 26per cent due to better and faster diagnosis.

Patients are also recovering and going home more quickly due to innovative improvements in treatments.

You may also want to watch:

The service has also embraced the concept of a “stroke virtual ward” where patients who are medically fit but may be still awaiting test results are sent home, but have a direct link to the virtual ward's matron who can deliver results and provide further advice, while the patient benefits from being at home.

The trust's clinical leads, Devesh Sinha and Amanda Martin said: “We're so proud of everyone's efforts and also appreciative of other teams around the trust and outside for their support.

“We've made real progress in the past year.

“We changed our structure and how we co-ordinated our team.

“We've changed the culture and given people the power to make changes, putting the challenge back to them to find their own solutions. They've bought in so well, and the results have been fantastic.

“It was a wonderful evening and we were so proud to bring this award home on behalf of the whole trust.”

Chief medical officer Magda Smith added: “This accolade is fitting recognition for some remarkable work that the team have delivered, which is transforming our care for patients. It's fantastic to see how colleagues have embraced the challenge and been prepared to think differently about how we provide the best possible care. They can all be rightly proud.”