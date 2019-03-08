Search

Havering’s NHS trust unveils new CT scanner at Goodmayes’ King George Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 April 2019

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust has invested in a new CT scanner for its Radiology department at King George Hospital

Archant

The borough’s NHS trust has unveiled a new CT scanner to the delight of its staff.

The Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) officially revealed the scanner which will be used by patients around east London, at Goodmayes’ King George Hospital on Friday, April 5, with help from Ilford South MP Mike Gapes.

The new scanner uses a reduced dose of radiation, without impacting the quality of images.

It also works faster than the trust’s previous model, which allows radiology staff to scan patients more quickly.

As this means more people can be scanned in less time, anxious patients will get their tests completed faster, in many cases allowing them to start their treatment earlier.

The trust’s chairman Joe Fielder said: “I’m delighted to be here at the opening of this new scanner.

“It’s great to see the smiles on the faces of so many of our staff as we continue to invest in our hospital.”

