Havering’s NHS trust’s stroke team shortlisted for top medical award

Stroke team at the Barking, Havering, Redbridge and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) has been shortlisted for a top award. Picture: BHRUT BHRUT

The stroke team at the borough’s NHS trust has been shortlisted for a prestigious award, recognising the huge improvements that have been made in the service.

The team from the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT) was one of just six to make the Stroke and Cardiovascular Team of the Year shortlist at the British Medical Journal Awards, out of nearly 200 entries.

The Hyper Acute Stroke Unit (HASU) at Queen’s Hospital is one of six specialist stroke centres in London to offer the transformational mechanical thrombectomy procedure for stroke patients.

Mechanical thombectomy is a revolutionary new method of treating patients with stroke, where blood clots on the brain are physically removed via an operation going up through a patient’s groin, reducing the need for blood-thinning drugs.

Patients undergoing the procedure have a hugely improved chance of making a total or near total recovery.

In the past 18 months, the service’s rating according to the national Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme, has improved from a D to an A rating, with recognition given to the trust for increasing consultant cover across the department, making sure that decisions are made quicker.

The service has also embraced the concept of a “stroke virtual ward”.

This is where patients, who are medically fit but are still waiting for test results to be sent home, have a direct link to the virtual ward’s matron who can deliver results and provide further advice, all from the comfort of patients’ homes.

In a statement paying tribute to the team’s achievements, clinical leads Devesh Sinha and Amanda Martin said: “We’re so proud of everyone’s efforts and also appreciative of other teams around the trust and outside for their support.

“We’ve made real progress in the past year. We changed our structure and how we co-ordinated our team.

“We’ve changed the culture and given people the power to make changes, putting the challenge back to them to find their own solutions. “They’ve bought in so well, and the results have been fantastic.”

The awards will be announced on Wednesday, April 24.