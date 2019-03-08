Search

Havering Islamic and Culture Centre raises more than £3,000 with Eid Party

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 10 June 2019

Rim Amine, 6, at the Havering Islamic and Cultural Centre's Eid Party. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Ellie Hoskins Photographer www.elliehoskins.com ellie@elliehoskins.com

Romford's Muslims celebrated the end of Ramadan by inviting residents to visit their mosque and enjoy some fun and games.

Residents enjoyed facepainting, sport activities from Havering Mini-Athletics, a henna stall and local produce from Essex at the Havering Islamic and Culture Centre's Eid Party on Sunday June 9 in Waterloo Road.

Umer Sharif, trustee at the centre, said: "It's always nice to have local people who haven't been in a mosque before visit the centre.

"We're really stressing the community aspect. The soup kitchen has grown from last January when we gave out two food parcels to having around 50 people visit. It's been fantastic."

The centre receives local support from a Mormon church in Romford, May and Baker Rugby club in Dagenham and a Sikh organisation.

The HICC (Havering Islamic and Cultural Centre) celebrated the end of Ramadan with food, stalls, activities for children and an update on what is happening with HICC. Funds raised will be split between Muslim Aid, and Mind Havering. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.The HICC (Havering Islamic and Cultural Centre) celebrated the end of Ramadan with food, stalls, activities for children and an update on what is happening with HICC. Funds raised will be split between Muslim Aid, and Mind Havering. Picture: Ellie Hoskins.

HICC raised more than £3,000 for the disaster relief charity, Muslim Aid and Havering Mind.

"Mental health is something that we believe is extremely important," said the HICC trustee.

"Muslim Aid does a lot of work around Ramadam and they donate both locally and internationally."

Visit haveringislamiccentre.org.uk.

Havering Islamic and Culture Centre raises more than £3,000 with Eid Party

