Havering’s 10 rough sleepers rehoused in hotel

Rough sleepers are thought to be particularly vulnerable during a pandemic. Picture: Hannah Somerville Hannah Somerville

Following calls for the government to take all rough sleepers off the streets, Havering Council has moved the borough’s registered 10 rough sleepers from the Hope4Havering night shelter.

They are now in a hotel and the council has provided additional catering for them as well.

A council spokesman said: “Rough sleepers are amongst those most at risk from Covid-19, and we have taken steps to ensure they are protected during this outbreak.

“The council is currently supporting a range of vulnerable residents through a number of different measures. Our commitment to rough sleepers and those without a home remains the same and we will do all we can to ensure these most vulnerable people are taken care of at this difficult time.”

The move comes after councils in England were given 48 hours to find emergency accommodation for all rough sleepers. The unfunded request from the government which saw the majority of the England’s homeless rehoused by Sunday, March 29, was in a bid to stop to the spread of coronavirus.