Havering principal hails 'new era' for young people as colleges announce merger with New City College

Havering Sixth Form College will merge with the Havering College of Further and Higher Education. Picture: Havering Sixth Form College Archant

A sixth form and the borough's higher education college confirmed today that they will be merging with east London's largest college.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Havering College of Further and Higher Education is merging with Havering Sixth Form College and New City College. Picture: Havering College of Further and Higher Education Havering College of Further and Higher Education is merging with Havering Sixth Form College and New City College. Picture: Havering College of Further and Higher Education

Since 1991 Havering's two colleges have been working together to provide a guaranteed place for young people's post 16 education.

Following a consultation, Havering Sixth Form College in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch, Havering College in Ardleigh Green Road, Havering College Rainham and Havering College Quarles in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill are now part of the New City College (NCC).

Paul Wakeling, principal of Havering colleges and deputy principal of NCC, said: "As the college has increased in size and scale, it has retained strong local identities and its campuses in each borough continue to provide a strong choice of courses for the communities they serve.

"Together this is now the second largest provider of post-16 education in the country with a breadth of curriculum offer that has something to suit everyone.

"We have had excellent educational provision in Havering for many years because of the strong partnerships that have been forged across the borough.

You may also want to watch:

"I am looking forward to this new era where as part of a larger college group we will be even better placed to serve our local communities."

Young people who are educated in Havering, or live in the borough, are offered a guaranteed place at one of the college campuses providing that entry requirements are met.

The merger does not affect the place of study as students can either enrol at the Sixth Form or at Ardleigh Green for all other sites.

Mr Wakeling added: "The Havering Colleges are now well-placed to continue to provide academic, professional and technical qualifications that meet the needs and aspirations of our local communities.

"We are all looking forward to working together to provide."

NCC is the largest college in east London, formed by a merger in 2016 with the Hackney Community College and Tower Hamlets College, and then in spring 2017 with Redbridge College.

In August 2018 there was a further merger with Epping Forest College.