Havering town centres start countdown to Christmas with festive light switch on events

PUBLISHED: 12:00 24 October 2019

Romford celebrating the turning on of the Christmas lights in Market Place in 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford celebrating the turning on of the Christmas lights in Market Place in 2018. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Festive celebrations are set to kick off across the borough as Havering's town centres prepare for their Christmas lights switch-on events.

Harold Hill Christmas lights event last year. Cllr Philippa Crowder helps to turn on the lights. Picture: Ken MearsHarold Hill Christmas lights event last year. Cllr Philippa Crowder helps to turn on the lights. Picture: Ken Mears

S Club 3, formed of three original members of S Club 7 will be headlining this year's light switch-on event in Romford on Thursday, November 14 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Upminster-based Vocal Jukebox Productions hopes to bring a show-stopping performance of hit music from The Greatest Showman.

Charlie Dillon from Elm Park, performers from the Queen's Theatre pantomime Robin Hood, and the Raiders Ice Hockey Team will be attending.

The event, sponsored by the Romford Business Improvement District and Everyone Active, is one of several festive celebrations across the borough.

Councillor Damian White, the leader of Havering Council, said: "Festive lights will be switched on across the borough and I'm pleased that we can once again start the countdown to Christmas with a spectacular and popular event in Romford's Market Place.

"I hope everyone comes along to enjoy this event or one of the many other Christmas events we have on offer across our borough."

Harold Hill is switching on its Christmas lights at the Hilldene Shopping Centre on Monday, November 2.

The Mayor of Havering and Pippa's Army will be switching on the Christmas tree lights at 5.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Jan Sargent told the Recorder: "The only way we are able to put the event on again this year is by asking local businesses and members of the public to contribute.

"Thank you to those who have done so already.

"Our main aim is to ensure that every child has the same opportunity of visiting Santa and receiving a free gift.

"We have lots of entertainment with a special Christmas finale involving many members of the local community."

The Hornchurch Christmas Cracker returns on Saturday, November 16.

It starts at 11am with the lights being switched on at 5pm.

On Thursday, November 21 it's the turn of Upminster to light up Christmas from 3.30pm to 6pm and the traditional Rainham Village Christmas Fayre will be held on Saturday, December 7 starting at 10am.

Visit havering.gov.uk/Christmas to find out more.

