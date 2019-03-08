Havering's breastfeeding support group celebrates fifth anniversary in Upminster
PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 13 August 2019
Archant
A charity that supports women with breastfeeding celebrated its fifth anniversary with a summer picnic in Upminster.
Katherine Haynes and Sarah Weidenbaun started LatchOn, an evidence based support group, in 2013.
The volunteer-run charity provides weekly free drop-in sessions on Tuesdays and Fridays in Tesco Roneo Corner for mothers and pregnant woman to share information about breastfeeding.
Katherine said: "We've been going for five years now and in that time we've probably helped hundreds of women.
"We've had women that have come for their first birth and then come back with their next baby.
"It's a safe place for people to come. We never turn anyway away.
"It's become quite a community hub."
The co-founders and trustee Georgia May, hosted a picnic for their parents in Upminster Park on August 2.
LatchOn works with Public Health and Havering Council and the charity has extra support from a breastfeeding councillor and a Lactation Consultant.
Contact info@latchon.org.uk to find out more.