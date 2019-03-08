Department for Work and Pensions reveals Havering's August 2019 unemployment benefit figures

The number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits in Havering is continuing to rise but remains below the high levels recorded five years ago, according to the latest government figures.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) released its latest unemployment figures, both national and regional yesterday (Tuesday, August 13).

The figures for each London borough are broken down into the number of people aged 18-24 claiming unemployment related benefits - either Universal Credit or Job Seeker's Allowance - and the overall total of claimants.

In Havering there were 669 claimants aged 18-24 this August, a rise of 153 (30pc) year-on-year - and an increase of 44 on the 625 young claimants recorded in May this year.

However, this is still down by 298 youngsters when compared to the figures from the same period in 2014, a reduction of 31pc.

Overall, there were 4,427 Havering residents claiming such benefits, a rise of 327 (8pc).

The overall figure was down by 1,215 compared to five years ago, which is a reduction of 22pc.

A spokesman for the DWP told the Recorder that, now Universal Credit has been fully rolled out, the figures have risen slightly as more people are now being included in the count.

The national unemployment rate remained steady this month at 3.9pc, and the UK's employment rate recorded a joint record high of 76.1pc.

The newly released statistics also show the number of disabled people in work increasing by 1.15 million in the last six years - and increase of 246,000 disabled people in employment in the last year.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions and Minister for Women and Equalities, Amber Rudd said: "More people in work than ever before means more households across the UK are earning a regular income, and millions more receiving a pay boost thanks to wages rising at their fastest in a decade - outstripping inflation for a 17th month in a row.

"Our workforce increasingly reflects our vibrant society, with a record number of women in employment while the number out of work falls to an all-time low.

"This week many young people will receive their A Level results and begin their career journey. They should know that they are entering a workforce that is flourishing and full of opportunity and I hope all young people, especially women, feel empowered to flourish in every role in every sector."