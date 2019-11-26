Search

Havering's Asian society launches choir for vulnerable and lonely people

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 November 2019

HASWA launched a new monthly singing group called the Oldies on Monday, November 26. Picture: Parminder Singh

HASWA launched a new monthly singing group called the Oldies on Monday, November 26. Picture: Parminder Singh

Archant

Havering's Asian society has launched a choir that aims to engage vulnerable and lonely people in the borough.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton at the launch of Haswa's choir. Picture: Parminder SinghThe Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton at the launch of Haswa's choir. Picture: Parminder Singh

Councillors and the Mayor of Havering, cllr Michael Deon Burton attended the first session of the Havering Asian Social Welfare Association's (Haswa) new choir on Monday, November 25.

The choir is organised by Goldies, a charity that strives to engage people who are looking for more opportunities to socialise.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Stephanie Nunn told the Recorder: "I was so pleased that approximately 60 people attended and sang songs from song books which are provided by the charity.

"It was joyous and great fun and people were all up dancing at the end.

"You don't have to be able to sing and it isn't a choir - the sessions are designed to make a positive difference to people some of which may be lonely or vulnerable."

The next session is on Monday, January 13 next year.

Visit golden-oldies.org.uk to find out more.

