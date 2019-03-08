Search

Advanced search

Town hall art installation sets powerful backdrop for launch of Havering's Poppy Appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 31 October 2019

Havering unveiled a unique artwork involving six wire sculptures of soldiers outside the town hall on Wednesday, October 30. Picture: Havering Council

Havering unveiled a unique artwork involving six wire sculptures of soldiers outside the town hall on Wednesday, October 30. Picture: Havering Council

Archant

Members of the community paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the launch of this year's Poppy Appeal in Romford.

Havering launches its 2019 Poppy Appeal outside the town hall on Wednesday, October 30. Picture: Havering CouncilHavering launches its 2019 Poppy Appeal outside the town hall on Wednesday, October 30. Picture: Havering Council

The Mercury Breakfast Club team, standard bearers from The Royal British Legion branches in Havering, councillors and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell came together on Wednesday, October 30 to launch the borough's 2019 Poppy Appeal.

A unique artwork installation involving six wire sculptures of soldiers covered in handcrafted poppies and placed in blankets of red flowers, was also unveiled at the launch ceremony.

The borough's schools including Redden Court School, Campion School, St Alban's School, Parklands Junior School, RJ Mitchell School and the Sea Cadets helped create and donate poppies for the artwork.

Avelon Road Centre, a day centre for adults with learning disabilities, also showed its support by making poppies.

Members of The Mercury Mall's Breakfast Club knitted nearly 500 poppies for this year's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Mercury MallMembers of The Mercury Mall's Breakfast Club knitted nearly 500 poppies for this year's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Mercury Mall

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton, said: "On behalf of Havering Council I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all poppy sellers in our borough for the work they do in raising large sums of money for the Royal British Legion.

"I would also like to thank everybody who has worked to make this incredible display possible.

"It is a poignant reminder that the local community are passionate about commemorating those who died fighting for the freedom of our country."

You may also want to watch:

The installation is on display outside of the town hall until November 13.

Members of the public are invited to place their own poppies, available to purchase from the town hall reception, on the bottom of the installations to pay their respects.

The Mercury Breakfast Club team has been busy knitting nearly 500 poppies for the shopping centre's Poppy Appeal.

Carol Fletcher, helpdesk ambassador at The Mercury, said: "We started at the beginning of August this year and with the local community's help from a Facebook post on our Mercury page we've had lots of wool contributions.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton at the Poppy Appeal launch. Picture: Mercury MallThe Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton at the Poppy Appeal launch. Picture: Mercury Mall

"The Breakfast Club members have spent long hours knitting which we've really enjoyed,

"I can't believe we've knitted and crocheted nearly 500 poppies, we can't thank you enough."

The knitted poppies will be on sale at the poppy seller stand at The Mercury Mall until November 10.

Call 01708 740 629 if you would like to help with the Romford shopping centre's appeal.

Members of The Mercury Mall's Breakfast Club knitted nearly 500 poppies for this year's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Mercury MallMembers of The Mercury Mall's Breakfast Club knitted nearly 500 poppies for this year's Poppy Appeal. Picture: Mercury Mall

Remembrance Sunday parades across the borough will take place on November 10.

Most Read

Blood testing clinics at Queen’s and King George Hospitals closed next week as biomedical scientists go out on strike

Romford Town centre gv's. Queen's Hospital

Havering’s deprivation levels by postcode revealed as councillor decries ‘false impression’

The tree-lined streets surrounding Cranston Park Tennis Club are officially among the 1pc most comfortably-off in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Harold Hill man jailed for his part in million-dollar drugs smuggling racket

Glen Appleby and Mark Warned have been jailed for five years each. Pictures: Met Police

Police close Romford road after man collapses in street

Photo: Google Maps

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Blood testing clinics at Queen’s and King George Hospitals closed next week as biomedical scientists go out on strike

Romford Town centre gv's. Queen's Hospital

Havering’s deprivation levels by postcode revealed as councillor decries ‘false impression’

The tree-lined streets surrounding Cranston Park Tennis Club are officially among the 1pc most comfortably-off in England. Picture: Google Satellite

Harold Hill man jailed for his part in million-dollar drugs smuggling racket

Glen Appleby and Mark Warned have been jailed for five years each. Pictures: Met Police

Police close Romford road after man collapses in street

Photo: Google Maps

All the best fireworks displays across Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has issued safety advice and tips in the build up to Guy Fawkes Night. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

World Cup: England captain Farrell ‘inspirational’ says George

England's Owen Farrell and coach Eddie Jones during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

World Cup: England must follow cricket example says George

England's Jamie George during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

Cricket: County champions Essex to face MCC in Sri Lanka

Essex players celebrate with the Championship Trophy during Somerset CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cooper Associates County Ground on 26th September 2019

Romford director Goldstone pleased with efforts despite cup exit

Romford director of football Alex Goldstone (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

World Cup: England unchanged for final showdown

England's Owen Farrell gives a team talk during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists