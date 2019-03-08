Town hall art installation sets powerful backdrop for launch of Havering's Poppy Appeal

Havering unveiled a unique artwork involving six wire sculptures of soldiers outside the town hall on Wednesday, October 30.

Members of the community paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the launch of this year's Poppy Appeal in Romford.

Havering launches its 2019 Poppy Appeal outside the town hall on Wednesday, October 30.

The Mercury Breakfast Club team, standard bearers from The Royal British Legion branches in Havering, councillors and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell came together on Wednesday, October 30 to launch the borough's 2019 Poppy Appeal.

A unique artwork installation involving six wire sculptures of soldiers covered in handcrafted poppies and placed in blankets of red flowers, was also unveiled at the launch ceremony.

The borough's schools including Redden Court School, Campion School, St Alban's School, Parklands Junior School, RJ Mitchell School and the Sea Cadets helped create and donate poppies for the artwork.

Avelon Road Centre, a day centre for adults with learning disabilities, also showed its support by making poppies.

Members of The Mercury Mall's Breakfast Club knitted nearly 500 poppies for this year's Poppy Appeal.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton, said: "On behalf of Havering Council I would like to offer my sincere thanks to all poppy sellers in our borough for the work they do in raising large sums of money for the Royal British Legion.

"I would also like to thank everybody who has worked to make this incredible display possible.

"It is a poignant reminder that the local community are passionate about commemorating those who died fighting for the freedom of our country."

The installation is on display outside of the town hall until November 13.

Members of the public are invited to place their own poppies, available to purchase from the town hall reception, on the bottom of the installations to pay their respects.

The Mercury Breakfast Club team has been busy knitting nearly 500 poppies for the shopping centre's Poppy Appeal.

Carol Fletcher, helpdesk ambassador at The Mercury, said: "We started at the beginning of August this year and with the local community's help from a Facebook post on our Mercury page we've had lots of wool contributions.

The Mayor of Havering, councillor Michael Deon Burton at the Poppy Appeal launch.

"The Breakfast Club members have spent long hours knitting which we've really enjoyed,

"I can't believe we've knitted and crocheted nearly 500 poppies, we can't thank you enough."

The knitted poppies will be on sale at the poppy seller stand at The Mercury Mall until November 10.

Call 01708 740 629 if you would like to help with the Romford shopping centre's appeal.

Members of The Mercury Mall's Breakfast Club knitted nearly 500 poppies for this year's Poppy Appeal.

Remembrance Sunday parades across the borough will take place on November 10.