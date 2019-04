Gallery

Havering's London Marathon runners prepare for the 26.2 mile challenge

The London Marathon runners from Havering who will be taking up the challenge on Sunday, April 28. Archant

Meet some of the men and women getting ready to run the iconic London Marathon this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A number of runners in the borough have begun the countdown for the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28.

Follow the Recorder's interactive gallery to find out more about their stories.