Sign up to our newsletter
London Marathon 2019: Havering runners share success stories of completing 26.2mile challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:00 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 30 April 2019

Matt Hanson, a consultant at Queen's Hospital, completed the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Picture: BHRUT

Archant

After months of training runners from Havering joined the thousands of people taking part in this year’s London Marathon.

Kirsty Lawrence was one of the runners taking on the 26.2 mile challenge on Sunday, April 28.

The 32-year-old was running to raise funds for Brain Tumour Research and the King George and Queen's Hospital charity that supported her mother after she collapsed from a brain tumour in 2017.

Kirsty told the Recorder: “It was the first time I had done anything like this before.

“It was a really fun day, and quite emotional when I met with my mum at the end.

Harry Smith, 18, from Collier Row running the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Picture: Victoria SmithHarry Smith, 18, from Collier Row running the London Marathon on Sunday, April 28. Picture: Victoria Smith

“My family and I will be eternally grateful to all of the amazing doctors and nurses at Queen's Hospital who saved mum's life.

“From Peter and Almira the nurses who sat at the end of her bed 24 hours a day when she was in the Neuro Critical Care Unit, to her consultant and surgeon Raghu Vindlacheruvu.”

The consultant neurosurgeon, Mr Vindlacheruvu, who operated on Kirsty's mum, also ran the London Marathon to raise funds for Breast Cancer UK.

Harry Smith, 18, from Collier Row managed to finish the marathon in five hours and 18 minutes despite pulling his hamstring at the 15th mile.

He said: “I was really struggling but I had to just persevere and carry on.

“When I crossed the finish line it was such a relief.”

Harry raised more than £900 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation which raises funds for families who are unable to get access to treatment or equipment that isn't available on the NHS.

Lee Giles, 28, artistic director of The Habbit Factory, managed to finish the marathon within four minutes of his target with a four hour and 26min completion time.

“It was the hardest thing I've ever done,” said Lee.

“It was a nice feeling [to cross the finish line] because the emotions as you're running really go up and down.

“The only thing that kept getting me through was the people that came and supported me on the day.”

Lee has raised more than £2,800 for The Habbit Factory, an inclusive theatre company that works with people of all abilities.

