A former police officer, a health scientist and an inspiring businessman and mentor are among the recipients of honours for the Queen’s birthday in 2022.

Keith Jarrett

Keith Jarrett, a 69-year-old Romford-based former police officer, is being made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts in increasing diversity in the force.

Keith joined the British Transport Police (BTP) in 1993, where he was first based in Aldgate police station until the end of his probation.

Initially finding it difficult as a black officer, Keith said he would have resigned within weeks were it not for the advice and support of his father and friends.

Deciding against leaving the force, Keith instead helped to form the Black Police Association and the National Black Police Association UK, and has been instrumental in expanding the number of officers hired from minority backgrounds.

He has since retired from being a police officer, but continues to work in the control room.

On why diversity is so essential, Keith said it is key to making people feel like officers are policing for them, rather than policing them.

“I think if they can see there are people that look like them, it will be much better and much easier for the police service to do its job,” he said.

He added diversity in the force also encourages engagement from the public, something he sees as integral to a functioning service.

“I believe that all communities need to engage with the police," he added. "We need to make sure that we take part and that we support the police service.”

Lisa Levett

Lisa Levett, 50, a Gidea Park-based healthcare scientist, is to receive a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her work, which includes developing a revolutionary approach to Covid testing.

Lisa has been a healthcare scientist for 24 years, and as a geneticist developed the first prenatal screen for detecting Down's Syndrome, reducing prenatal diagnosis from two weeks to two days.

Lisa also led the consolidation of 20 dispersed molecular diagnostic laboratories, including from University College Hospital and The Doctors Laboratory, into one hub.

This has resulted in more efficient genetic services, and created an environment where scientists can share ideas and learn from other disciplines.

When the pandemic began, Lisa and her team shifted their focus to Covid.

The hub and its collaborative structure meant scientists from across different disciplines could work together to support the pandemic efforts.

It was Lisa who had the idea for an extraction-free approach to Covid testing, developed by her team due to a need to use fewer reagents.

Lisa, who was born in Chadwell Heath but has spent most of her life living in Havering, said she is “honoured” to have been given a BEM.

“I think everybody has worked very hard in the recent years of Covid, and it’s an honour to be recognised for that.”

Nick Madhavji

Romford-based Nick Madhavji, founder of ICT services and equipment provider Joskos Ltd, has been made an MBE for his services to education, business and to charity.

Diagnosed with dyslexia late in life, Nick made it his mission to work with students with learning impairments and support them into education.

Part of this is his work with the armed forces, for which he has provided with fully-funded technical training courses, coaching, mentoring, and moral support.

In 2001, Nick founded Joskos Solutions Ltd, which has since become recognised as one of the largest ICT services and equipment providers in the UK, largely due to its close work with schools across the country.

On learning about his award, Nick said he was “surprised and incredibly grateful that people would take the time out to nominate me”.

Discussing his work, he said his aim is to encourage and support young people to recognise their ability.

“There is incredible talent in everyone. Someone saying you can do it makes a tremendous difference.”

