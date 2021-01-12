Three killed on Havering streets in 2019, latest figures show
Three people were killed on the borough's streets in 2019, the latest figures show.
A further 758 were injured, 88 of them seriously, according to police figures shared by TfL.
This compares to 2018, which saw the same number killed and 781 injured, 77 seriously.
Provisional figures show that there were six fatalities on the borough's roads in 2020.
There were 25,341 reported collisions on London’s streets in 2019, resulting in 125 people killed and more than 26,000 injured, 3,780 of those seriously. Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists made up 83 per cent of all people killed or seriously injured.
The figures are available on TfL's vision zero dashboard which launched on Monday, January 11.
Lilli Matson, TfL’s chief safety, health and environment officer, said: "Behind every collision there is a tragedy experienced by a person’s family, friends and community.
“We’d like to thank drivers protecting their communities by driving safely. Action will be taken against anyone on our roads found to be putting Londoners at risk.”
The mayor of London Sadiq Kahn, TfL and the police want to eliminate deaths and serious injuries in London by 2041.