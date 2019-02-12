Revealed: Restaurants in Havering with a zero food hygiene rating

Two restaurants in Havering are currently marked with a zero rating for hygiene by the Food Standards Agency.

The businesses were given the worst rating possible following an inspection of their premises by the council’s environmental health officers.

Both were inspected between January 2018 and January 2019 and they are both located in Hornchurch.

The businesses were rated according to how hygienically the food is handled, including how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated and cooled.

Hornchurch Best Kebab in the High Street was rated zero in August last year.

The kebab shop was told major improvement was necessary in relation to hygienic food handling and the management of food safety.

Papadom Indian Cuisine in Butts Green Road also received a zero hygiene rating.

An inspection at the restaurant on January 16 resulted in the business being told that urgent improvement was necessary in relation to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, and the management of food safety.

Businesses are not required to display their ratings so if you would like to check for yourself you can do so by visiting ratings.food.gov.uk.