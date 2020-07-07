Search

Advanced search

‘We were excited to see our customers’: Havering restaurants enjoy positive reopening

PUBLISHED: 17:13 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 07 July 2020

Upminster's Sorrento Italian restaurant started welcoming back customers from Saturday, July 4. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Upminster's Sorrento Italian restaurant started welcoming back customers from Saturday, July 4. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Archant

Many of Havering’s restaurants have opened their doors to the public for the first time in more than 100 days.

Indian restaurant Zaafran was one of many Havering restaurants to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ZaafranIndian restaurant Zaafran was one of many Havering restaurants to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Zaafran

Though many continued offering delivery services during the coronavirus lockdown, Saturday, July 4 saw the return of dining in.

With Covid-19 expected to have a long-term impact on the hospitality industry, the Recorder caught up with a few Havering haunts to see how they fared over the weekend.

Istanbul Grill in Elm Park reopened on Saturday at around 40 per cent capacity, and manager Eva Biro said the return had gone “much better than we expected”.

Eva Biro, the manager and head chef at Istanbul Grill, said the reopening had gone Eva Biro, the manager and head chef at Istanbul Grill, said the reopening had gone "better than expected". The restaurant has bookings throughout this week, fuelling optimism for the future. Picture: Istanbul Grill

She explained: “We had one table full, the next one empty to ensure social distancing, then the next one full. We were excited to see our customers”.

Eva — who is also the head chef — said that the restaurant has bookings throughout this week, marking a “really positive return” for the Turkish Grill.

You may also want to watch:

Upminster’s Italian restaurant Sorrento is another which has returned to in-house dining.

Owned and managed by Franco Russo, the quaint restaurant normally sits around 50 people, though this has dropped to 32 to comply with social distancing.

Franco described the reopening as “a good start to this new era”, and said that customers “appreciated the work we did to make sure tables were separate enough”.

He added that due to the restaurants size, they would have to reconsider opening if the government was to impose the two-metre rule once again.

However, the situation is manageable at one metre, with Franco “happy to see old faces”.

The owner of Zaafran in Gidea Park, Sanu Miah, told the Recorder how he felt about reopening after lockdown, saying: “Someone asked me how will I feel when we can reopen the restaurant. I said ‘I will show you,’ and I started dancing!”

The manager — who has been in the industry throughout his adult life — said he was ecstatic to get back to “serving people”, adding: “Fine dining, eating in — it’s what we specialise in.”

Zaafran has reduced its number of tables from 20 to 12, with Sano happy to see his regular customers return once more. He said: “I am a people person, it’s as simple as that.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

‘It was really good to be back’: Bosses and customers react to Havering pubs reopening

Susan Doherty and Di Jeffreys at The TapRoom in Upminster which opened its doors to serve its first drinks since lockdown began. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Most Read

Two police officers punched and spat at in Raphael Park

Met Police officers were punched and spat at in Raphael Park. Picture: Ken Mears

Romford homes bought by Havering Council to be available by autumn

Councillor Damian White, Councillor Joshua Chapman, Patrick Odling-Smee, director for housing, and Garry Green from Mercury Land Holdings on site with Nick Langley and colleagues from Hollybrook. Picture: Havering Council

Meet the pubs staying shut on ‘Super Saturday’

The Thatched House in Upminster doesn't have an opening date yet. Picture: Google

Family tribute to Romford man Charlie Hilder who died after altercation at Lullingstone Castle

Charlie Hilder, 66, of Romford, died in the grounds of Lullingstone Castle, Eynsford, Kent. Picture: Hilder family

‘It was really good to be back’: Bosses and customers react to Havering pubs reopening

Susan Doherty and Di Jeffreys at The TapRoom in Upminster which opened its doors to serve its first drinks since lockdown began. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Soucek was becoming crucial prior to Covid-19 lockdown says West Ham boss Moyes

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

West Ham are expected to remain without Haller and Anderson for Burnley clash

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring against Southampton at London Stadium

West Ham United boss Moyes insists Antonio has so much to offer the club

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Hammers have a ‘renewed’ belief says striker Antonio

West Ham United's Michail Antonio challenges for the ball with Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka (right) during the Premier League match at St James' Park

‘We were excited to see our customers’: Havering restaurants enjoy positive reopening

Upminster's Sorrento Italian restaurant started welcoming back customers from Saturday, July 4. Picture: Ellie Hoskins